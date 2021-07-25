On his 80th birthday, Emmett Till, whose murder sparked the civil rights movement, is remembered.

Activists, celebrities, and politicians took to social media on Sunday to commemorate Emmett Till’s 80th birthday, a Black teenager whose assassination by white supremacists in 1955 sparked the civil rights movement.

Till, a 14-year-old Chicago boy, was murdered in the remote Mississippi Delta while visiting his great aunt and uncle 66 years ago.

In the town of Money, Till and his cousins stopped at a local store to buy some bubble gum during their journey. Carolyn Bryant, the store’s white owner, informed her husband that Till was threatening and flirting with her after they departed.

Two white men—husband Bryan’s and brother-in-law—arrived at the house where Till was living four nights later. The two men, who were both armed, pulled Till away at gunpoint and tortured and mutilated him for several hours.

Till was shot, and his body was thrown into the Tallahatchie River with a 75-pound cotton-gin fan fastened around his neck with barbed wire.

Although Donham later acknowledged to lying about Till’s actions, the murderers were acquitted in the fall of 1955 by an all-white jury. When Till’s mother, Mamie Elizabeth Till-Mobley, unveiled his mangled body in an open casket burial attended by almost 100,000 people, including media, the case became a focus point for civil rights advocates.

Several people took to social media on Sunday to commemorate Till’s birthday and highlight racial violence in the United States.

“Today would have been Emmett Till’s 80th birthday. When he was barely 14 years old, white supremacists took his life. Today, violence against Black people is a national issue that we must address by reforming our laws, including enacting the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act,” tweeted Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey.

"Wishing a beautiful happy birthday to Emmett Till," tweeted Martin Luther King III, a human rights leader and son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.