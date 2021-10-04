On Her Flight, an NYPD Cop Keeps Her Promise to a Crying Boy and Hands Him a Toy.

A cop who promised a screaming youngster on an airplane a truck if he calmed down kept her word and handed the toy to him after she returned home.

There’s nothing worse than being stuck on a plane next to a screaming toddler, so NYPD officer Yaritza Martinez decided to take matters into her own hands.

According to a tweet from the NYPD 43rd precinct, Martinez was on a “crowded” aircraft to the Dominican Republic at the end of September when she struck a deal with the boy.

Despite several attempts by various persons to calm him down, he was unconsolable. Martinez approached the boy and heard that he was agitated because he wanted to play with a toy car that belonged to another child.

Martinez promised to purchase him a toy truck if he stopped weeping after realizing he resided within the precinct borders after talking with the family.

The possibility of a brand new truck persuaded him to stop crying, and Martinez kept her word, personally delivering the truck to the young child on Thursday.

Martinez attracted the interest of colleagues when she arrived at work armed with the toy, according to Deputy Inspector Keiyon S. Ramsey, commanding officer of the 43rd precinct, speaking to This website.

“A crate containing a set of children’s toy trucks was seen entering the command by Police Officer Yaritza Martinez. I inquired as to why she would bring the toys to work because I was curious. Officer Martinez told me that while waiting for her plane to go for the Dominican Republic a month ago, she spotted a young boy crying and couldn’t figure out why. He explained, “She noted that the boy would not stop even when numerous people tried to soothe him down.”

On a crowded journey to the Dominican Republic, Police Officer Martinez promised a screaming small kid (who happened to reside in our midst) that if he stopped crying on the plane, she would purchase him a toy truck. She delivered on her promise photo today. twitter.com/RLsACqRLgq

