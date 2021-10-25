On Fox News, Neil Cavuto promotes the vaccine and receives mixed reviews: ‘Life is too short to be an ass.’

Live on-air Sunday, Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto appealed with his viewers to get vaccinated for COVID-19, drawing varied reactions from a network whose stars have questioned vaccination efficacy and equated mandates to apartheid.

Cavuto, who has been vocal about his health concerns in the past, released a statement on Tuesday announcing his groundbreaking COVID case, adding, “Had I not been vaccinated, and with all of my medical issues, this would have been a considerably more severe situation.”

In his first appearance on television after being diagnosed with coronavirus, the anchor urged viewers to put their political differences aside and get the vaccine.

“I cannot emphasize this more. It’s not about who’s on the left or who’s on the right, or who’s conservative or liberal. “Last I checked, everyone is coming down with this, regardless of political orientation,” Cavuto remarked on Fox News’ MediaBuzz. “Throw the political talking points out the window!” For the time being, I implore you to toss them! And consider what’s best not only for you, but also for people around you.” “I don’t look at things through a political spectrum, right down to all of my shows,” he continued. It’s far too short to be a jerk. Life is far too short to ignore the promise of something that is benefiting people all across the world. Put an end to the deaths. Put an end to the pain. Please consider getting immunized. Please.” Prior to the spread of the Delta strain, Republican distrust of the vaccine and the Biden administration’s marketing rose to the point where over half of GOP voters were reluctant to get vaccinated, according to some polls.

By giving vaccine doubters a voice and denouncing business mandates as an intrusion on personal freedoms, conservative personalities, including Fox News’ own anchors, have increased the red/blue political difference in immunization rates.

Lisa Boothe, a Fox News contributor, declared on Saturday night that she will not be vaccinated in order to send a message to Biden.

“This is all about doubling down as a gigantic middle finger to Joe Biden’s tyranny in America,” she stated on Unfiltered With Dan Bongino. “Right now, we’re literally battling for the country’s future.” Cavuto’s vaccine remarks drew diverse reactions on the internet.

“This is fantastic. It’s just a pity it’s an outlier. This is a condensed version of the information.