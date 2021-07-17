On Delta Airlines, a woman shares a secret compartment for period products.

A TikTok user posted a helpful idea for air travellers in need of toiletries in the middle of a journey, particularly women on their periods.

Joselin Lora, who claims to work for Delta Air Lines, shared a video showing a concealed compartment behind the mirror in an airplane restroom filled with supplies. The video has already received over 5 million views.

Some Delta flights, according to Lora, have buttons under the mirror that allow it to open like a bathroom cabinet. “Amenities of your wants, such as pads,” are found inside.

She continued, “On other planes, it’s a pull-out box on the walls.”

Lora unlocks the cabinet to uncover paper towels, sanitary towels, and tissue boxes in her video.

Several others who claimed to work at Delta reacted on the video to back up her claims. One person wrote, “Man, I miss cleaning planes for Delta.”

Many airplanes, according to other TikTok comments, feature comparable toiletry storage facilities.

One TikTok user remarked, “I flew Alaskan [Alaska Airlines] about a month ago and inadvertently discovered this while I was bored on a seven-hour flight.”

Another wrote, “I just travelled on American Airlines on the third, and it’s a pull-out box on the wall with the girl figure like on the restroom placards.”

Although the secret compartment wowed the majority of viewers, it also raised questions about whether passengers should be able to access the merchandise themselves.

Some readers speculated that they were there for flight attendants to hand them to passengers if they asked for them.

One user remarked, “This is for flight attendants, if you ask for one they will give it to you, you’re not supposed to do that on your own.”

Another said, “It’s basically things for restocking for the cleaners, not for the passengers to open.”

In a remark, Lora rebutted this notion, adding, “Not true, we always have extra.”

Another commenter agreed with her, saying, “This is real.” My mother is a Delta employee who stocks these things. It’s a pain when they’re underused because they have to dump them anyway. Make use of them!”

Delta Air Lines has been contacted by this publication for comment on whether passengers are allowed to help themselves to the.