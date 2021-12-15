On December 14, 2021, did someone win the $148 Mega Millions jackpot? Numbers and outcomes.

The results of the Mega Millions lotto game for December 14 were announced on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET, with a jackpot prize of $148 million and a cash-value option of $107 million.

The most recent white ball numbers were 33, 35, 44, 55, and 69, while the Mega Ball was 20 and the Megaplier was 3x.

There were no winners of the top jackpot reward or the second prize of $1 million in the most recent drawing. If any of the second-place winners had purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1, their prize would have been worth $3 million.

Thirteen players perfectly matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball, winning $10,000 each. Two of them chose the Megaplier option, which tripled their third reward to $30,000.

A group of 236 persons who matched four of the five white balls but not the Mega Ball won $500 each, with 53 of them winning the $1,500 Megaplier award.

Each of the 699 participants who correctly matched three white balls won $200. A total of 155 of them bought the Megaplier, which increased their rewards to $600 each.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, December 17 at 11 p.m. ET, with a $160 million jackpot and a $115.7 million cash option.

There was no grand prize winner in last Friday’s game, and no participants matched the first five white balls without guessing the Mega Ball to win the $1 million second prize.

The third prize of $10,000 was won by seven ticket holders who matched four of the five white balls plus the Mega Ball. Two of those players bought the Megaplier, bringing their third-place wins to a total of $20,000.

What Is Mega Millions and How Do I Play It?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held. Five white balls are chosen from a set of 70 white balls, and one yellow Mega Ball is chosen from a set of 25 yellow Mega Balls. If the numbers on your lottery ticket match the numbers chosen on that date, you win.

Mega Millions tickets are available for $2 each. The money is added to the top if no one wins the jackpot award. This is a condensed version of the information.