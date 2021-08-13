On a Zoom conference call, a Florida toddler fatally shoots his mother.

On Wednesday, a child in Florida fatally shot his mother over a Zoom conference call.

Shamaya Lynn, a 21-year-old woman, was on a Zoom conference call with coworkers when a toddler appeared in the backdrop of her video feed. Lynn’s coworkers heard a noise and saw her collapse, never to be seen again.

Lynn’s coworkers then alerted the authorities. The woman was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head by officers and paramedics, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

In a statement, Altamonte Springs Police Officer Rob Ruiz said, “Investigators concluded that the injury was caused by a toddler who discovered a loaded handgun that was left unsecured by an adult in the unit.”

The child was one of Lynn’s two children, according to investigators, and the gun belonged to the children’s father, according to WESH. Authorities are deciding whether or not to charge the father with keeping it unlocked and accessible to children. The youngsters are safe and are staying with relatives, according to reports.

There is no national gun violence database or statistics to show how frequently youngsters with guns murder others.

According to a Harvard Medical School analysis from July 2019, one in every three American homes with children has a gun. This equates to approximately 22 million youngsters living in homes where guns are present. According to the survey, three out of every four youngsters living in a home with a gun know where it is kept, even if their parents pretend they don’t.

Some weapons have safety locks to prevent accidental shootings, but not all of them do. According to the aforementioned article, children as young as three years old have adequate power to pull the trigger of a firearm.

Some parents believe their children understand the difference between real and toy guns. According to Nationwide Children’s Hospitals, the gun was mistaken for a toy in 16 percent of unintentional firearm deaths among children under the age of 13.

Parents may believe that their children are too smart to handle a pistol. According to Nichole L. Michaels, research have showed that most youngsters will handle any gun they come across, even if they have been instructed not to.