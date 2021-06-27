On a “World-record Fishing Trip” in Oklahoma, a fisherman catches a 164-pound paddlefish.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, a fisherman enjoyed a “world-record fishing trip” on Tuesday after catching a 164-pound paddlefish (ODWC).

The ODWC shared a photo of the massive fish captured at Keystone Lake, Oklahoma, on Facebook on Wednesday.

Grant Rader of Wichita, Kansas, caught it, according to the ODWC, who complimented him on his “amazing catch.”

Paddlefish are one of Oklahoma’s most distinctive fish, according to the ODWC, and can live up to 50 years. Paddlefish have an elongated snout covered in electroreceptors that help them identify prey by sensing tiny electrical pulses generated by muscular contractions.

They eat plankton by swimming through the water with their jaws open and catching it.

According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, some specimens have weighed up to 438 pounds and measured over 7 feet in length (FWS).

Following commercial fishing in the 1900s, several states listed them as endangered, threatened, or a species of concern.

In 1992, researchers began working to reintroduce the fish in places where their numbers had declined. Hatchery workers raised baby paddlefish and then released them into lakes as part of these efforts.

“We have a new world- and state-record paddlefish that was hooked at Keystone Lake on Tuesday, June 22,” the ODWC said of the catch. “The beast weighed 164 pounds!” exclaims the narrator.

The 26,000-acre Keystone Lake lies about 15 miles west of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on the Arkansas River. State and federal rules govern hunting and fishing, and paddlefish permits must be obtained before they can be caught in Oklahoma.

The ODWC went on: “Jeremiah Mefford, with Reel Good Time Guide Service, assisted Rader on his world-record fishing trip. Also present is former world- and state-record holder Corey Watters of Ochelata.”

This website was unable to independently verify that the fish was a world record-breaking catch, and has contacted the ODWC for comment.

Watters’ previous record was 151.9lb, The Oklahoman reported in 2020. That particular fish measured just under 6ft in length, state officials said at the time.

Watters told Tulsa World of his 2020 catch: “This is really something. We’ll see how long I’ll have it in. This is a brief summary.