On a “Monster Fish” trip, a fisherman caught a massive 900-pound Tiger Shark.

On Sunday, a Florida fishing firm caught a 900-pound tiger shark on a speciality excursion. The shark was thought to be pregnant, according to various sources.

On Thursday, WFLA reported that father-son combination Michael and Nicholas Braun were travelling from Montana to participate in Pelagic Color Fishing Company’s “Pelagic Monsters” speciality fishing tour. They hoped to capture some very large fish. To be precise, predators.

The specialist tour “targets the top apex predators in the Gulf of Mexico,” according to the company’s website, including hammerhead sharks, mako sharks, and goliath groupers, among others.

The firm claimed that the customized charter would give lifelong experiences, and it appears like the excursion fulfilled that promise for the Brauns on Sunday.

The business told WFLA, “[They] couldn’t believe what they saw.”

The boat’s captain, Jonathan “Hollywood” McPherson, took the Brauns to D6, a coral off the coast of Sarasota where they caught two goliath groupers, according to Fox 13 News. They were hoping for a greater catch because two fisherman informed McPherson the day before that they’d captured two rainbow runners, which are known to travel with sharks, at the same reef.

McPherson used a 30-pound barracuda as bait in the hopes of catching a shark, according to Fox 13. The bait, of course, worked.

The Brauns detected a pulling on the line after some time. Nicholas Braun tried to reel in the fish, but the line broke, according to Fox 13. As a result, McPherson established a new line, which culminated in a five-minute “epic fight.”

Michael Braun told the newspaper, “We hooked two big goliath groupers, then reeled in the largest tiger shark I’ve ever seen.” “One of the most bizarre fishing adventures I’ve ever had.”

The tiger shark weighed 900 pounds and was 13 feet long.

“It showed up after a few loops, and we were shocked,” McPherson said to the site. “I put on my gloves after reeling in a large shark, and we measured it against the side of the boat….” The stomach was enormous. She was plainly expecting a child.”

The groupers and shark were released safely, according to the business.

