On a Florida beach, a 400-pound sea turtle with a puncture wound to its head was discovered.

A deceased sea turtle with a puncture wound to its skull was discovered drifting off a Florida beach.

A visitor to Hollywood Beach on Monday morning discovered the full-grown female green sea turtle, which was described as being roughly 3-4 feet long and weighing over 400 pounds, and reported it to the Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program.

According to a report from Local 10 News, the turtle was bloated and showed symptoms of decay on its shell, but its wound was “fresh” and blood was still “dripping from its head,” indicating that it had died recently.

The cause of death of the turtle is unknown, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is conducting a necropsy to find out.

Green sea turtles are one of five sea turtle species that live in Florida.

Green sea turtles, like the leatherback, hawksbill, and Kemp’s ridley turtles, are endangered. The loggerhead turtle is classified as endangered.

“It is now prohibited to injure, harass, or kill any sea turtles, their eggs, or hatchlings as a result of this law. Importing, selling, or transporting turtles or their goods is likewise prohibited, according to the FWC.

Adult female green sea turtles typically lay three to four clutches of eggs in Florida between June and late September, returning to the same beach every two or three years to lay between three and four clutches, each containing around 128 eggs.

This nesting season, 245 green sea turtle nests, 2,120 loggerhead nests, and 78 leatherback nests have been observed along the Broward County shoreline, according to the Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program’s latest numbers.

Both on land and in the ocean, sea turtles confront several hazards.

According to the FWC, one of the biggest threats to green sea turtles is entanglement in fishing nets and other marine debris.

The standard and size of nesting places are being degraded as a result of increased property development along the coast. This results in more artificial lighting, which may attract hatchlings away from the water.

Litter, pollution, beach furniture, illegal hunting, and natural predation are among the other hazards.

“The odds are stacked against them, and watching one of this size vanish just rips you up, and it’s a. This is a condensed version of the information.