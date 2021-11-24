On a flight to Atlanta, a woman gives birth, and the cabin erupts in applause.

When mother Liliana Acevedo went into labor a month early in mid-flight, a journey from Mexico to Atlanta became the unexpected birthplace of newborn Analia.

After air traffic control got a call for EMS (emergency medical services) from the pilots, Atlanta Fire Rescue firemen were waiting for the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. As soon as the plane landed, the firefighters rushed inside and assisted in the delivery of the baby.

Acevedo and her husband Edgar, both from North Carolina, were on a connecting aircraft to Atlanta, which was supposed to be a quick stopover. It was not, however, simple.

Acevedo’s due date was December 23, according to Fox 5, but she started having contractions an hour into her travel on November 14. The mother was taken to the back of the plane and given oxygen, but she was advised not to push because the plane was still three and a half hours away from landing.

“He said don’t attempt to push because the kid will come out if you push harder,” Acevedo told Fox15. “On the way, I held the contractions for around three hours and 30 minutes.” “They checked me and asked, ‘Are you ok?'” she explained. “I told her, ‘No, I’m having terrible contractions.'” Firefighter Wanetta Nash told Fox 5 about watching the plane land faster than usual: “When we arrived at the gate, we realized that the plane was approaching at a breakneck speed.” When firefighters boarded the jet, they quickly recognized their only choice was to deliver the baby on the spot, on the plane. A reassuring shout came from the back of the plane a few moments later, prompting applause from the entire cabin.

“One of the flight attendants was able to get on the microphone and say, ‘Hey, we have a baby girl!'” Nash said. “Everyone began clapping. The pilots were high-fiving each other. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” The newborn girl weighed five pounds and four ounces when she arrived, and the new parents were able to thank the firemen personally on Tuesday.

Despite the fact that she was still in an Atlanta hospital at the time of publishing, her parents told Fox 5 that she could be permitted to return to North Carolina as early as Wednesday.

