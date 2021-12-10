On a Delta flight, a ‘combative passenger’ allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal.

After a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal, a Delta Air Lines flight from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency stop in Oklahoma City on Thursday evening.

Ariel Pennington, 35, is accused of assaulting a female flight attendant and becoming belligerent with the pilot, according to officials. An air marshal was allegedly beaten as he sought to intervene.

Pennington was eventually apprehended by the air marshal, and the plane was redirected to Will Rogers World Airport about 8:40 p.m. EST. The flight attendant and the air marshal were both unharmed. The cause of the plane altercation is yet unknown.

The Federal Aviation Administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for rowdy and harmful behavior after noticing an increase in belligerent passengers over the last year. The FAA had dealt with approximately 5,553 belligerent passengers as of December 7, with 3,998 of them being related to mask restrictions.

Interfering with the duties of crew members, including threatening, intimidating, or attacking members of the crew, is illegal, according to the FAA.

According to the FAA, about 1,017 investigations of rowdy passengers were launched in 2021, compared to around 183 investigations in 2020.

Ariel Pennington, 35, was arrested and held at the Oklahoma County Detention Center for public intoxication and disorderly behavior, according to Oklahoma City Police. It’s unclear whether he’ll face charges on a federal level as well.

The flight left Oklahoma City and arrived at LAX at roughly 1:20 a.m. EST after Pennington was apprehended, according to CNN.

Pennington was shackled to his seat by the air marshal, according to footage obtained by a passenger on the flight. Pennington was seen ranting at the crew who instructed him to sit down in his seat, according to footage provided on Instagram by Jamie Lynn or @professorjamielynn2.0 11 hours ago.

Pennington was seen arguing with the air marshal and not wearing a mask in the footage.

“You’re going to spend the remainder of this flight in handcuffs if you don’t sit down right now,” the sky marshal warned Pennington. The flight marshal handcuffed Pennington when he refused to stay in his seat. This is a condensed version of the information.