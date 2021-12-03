Omicron Threatens Joe Biden’s Ratings and Provides Critics With Another Opening

President Joe Biden’s actions in office have been constantly framed by the pandemic and its consequences.

That trend appears to be continuing, with the COVID-19 variant Omicron currently found in five U.S. states.

Biden’s approval rating has dropped after a honeymoon period following his inauguration, and reactions to his management of the pandemic have been mixed.

Should the COVID-19 situation worsen, with resulting effects on the economic fortunes of Americans across the country, responsibility is likely to fall on Biden’s shoulders, whether justified or not.

“There’s little doubt that an increase in COVID-19 cases, especially those caused by the novel Omicron variant, means terrible news for Biden politically,” Thomas Gift, founding director of the Centre for US Politics at University College London, told The Washington Newsday.

“Whether correctly or incorrectly, greater infection rates will draw unwanted news attention and reflect adversely on the White House.”

Currently, Biden has stated that the “variation is a reason for alarm, not panic.”

“We have the best vaccination, the finest medications, and the brightest scientists in the world.” And we’re learning more every day,” he added in remarks delivered on November 29 at the White House.

Should the variant significantly increase the number of cases and their impact, Biden may find himself in a catch-22 situation—with the prospect of lockdowns, which he has ruled out for now, or additional mandates potentially enraging the public, but a worsening situation also causing backlash for him.

Biden has already been chastised for imposing travel bans on a number of African countries. The White House launched a series of actions on December 2 to “defend Americans against the Delta and Omicron variants as we confront COVID-19 this winter,” according to the White House. These were primarily focused on increasing vaccination coverage, including a push for booster shots, as well as testing. Biden increased the booster rollout and tightened travel limits during his speech that day.

“Any attempt by Biden to tighten restrictions—even a whiff of European-style lockdowns—will certainly result in reaction,” Gift predicted.

“After numerous COVID winters, many Americans’ patience is wearing thin. That is especially true on the right, where strong opposition to severe COVID laws has long existed. But. This is a condensed version of the information.