Omarosa Manigault Newman, star of the show “Apprentice,” and former White House aide, defeats Trump in a book arbitration battle.

According to an arbitrator’s judgment revealed by her lawyer on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump lost a struggle to enforce a nondisclosure agreement with former “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman over a scathing tell-all book she authored about her time as a White House aide.

T. Andrew Brown, the arbitrator, agreed with Manigault Newman that the confidentiality agreement she signed while working for Trump’s 2016 campaign is “invalid under New York contract law,” as she argued.

The NDA’s stipulations “pertaining to confidential information and non-disparagement” are “vague and unenforceable,” according to Brown.

The decision to grant Manigault Newman’s summary judgment request came more than three years after Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign filed a complaint with the American Arbitration Association in New York City, alleging that the contents of her book “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” violated the NDA.

Manigault Newman rose to prominence after appearing as a villain-like contestant on Trump’s old reality show “The Apprentice” during its first season.

The New York Times was the first to report on the verdict, which was issued on Friday. Arbitration rulings are confidential and, in most cases, can only be revealed by the parties involved in the dispute.

In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday, Manigault Newman’s attorney, John Phillips, said of Trump, “So finally someone has beat him at his own game and in his own forum.”

The lawyer believes the decision in this case will pave the way for more employees to challenge similar “legally unenforceable” contracts they signed while working for Trump.

Phillips responded, “I think that does it for all of them.” “I hope that people with NDAs read these opinions and realize that they shouldn’t be so concerned.”

Trump is infamous for his widespread use of nondisclosure agreements (NDAs), the enforcement of which can be fought outside of courtrooms, where hearings and legal files are often made public.

Other former Trump aides have challenged confidentiality agreements they signed in court. Brown’s decision alluded to Jessica Denson, a former Trump campaign aide who filed in federal court in 2018 to get her NDA revoked. The judge in that case determined in March that the agreement’s confidentiality and nondiscrimination clauses were unenforceable.

“As a lawyer, this was an unimaginable case — a United States President abusing the Constitution and Bill of Rights with outrageously unenforceable non-disclosure agreements,” Phillips wrote in a subsequent email.

“We have said this agreement was illegal and offensive since Omarosa came forward and was sued. “It took far too long to get past the frivolous defenses, experts and lawyers billing the Campaign millions of dollars while free speech was stigmatized,” Phillips added.

After the ruling was made public, Trump slammed Manigault Newman in a statement.

He said, “I gave Omarosa three chances at The Apprentice and she failed.” He also claimed she was a failure during her time in the White House. He continued, “At least now I do not have to let her fail anymore.”

“No one in Omarosa’s life has done more for her than Donald Trump. Unfortunately, she, like so many others, has completely forgotten about it – which is OK with me!” Trump stated his opinion.

Manigault Newman chronicled her time as a Trump adviser in her book, which was published after she was sacked by then-White House chief of staff John Kelly in December 2017.

In 2018, Manigault Newman stated that she had covertly taped senior Trump administration officials, including Kelly.

Manigault Newman, a Black woman, created an ugly picture of the former president and his White House in her book.

She also accused Trump of using racist words, claiming that racial slurs were recorded on tape. Those claimed tapes have yet to appear, and the Trump White House denounced her book as “riddled with lies” at the time.

