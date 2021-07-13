Olivia Rodrigo to Film Videos with Biden and Fauci in an Effort to Vaccinate Children

Olivia Rodrigo, an actress and singer/songwriter, is scheduled to visit the White House on Wednesday to shoot videos with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to encourage young Americans to get COVID-19 vaccines.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed Rodrigo’s planned visit.

Munoz tweeted, “Tomorrow, @OliviaRodrigo will visit the White House to speak with @POTUS and discuss the significance of young people getting vaccinated.” “I am quite ecstatic.”

@Olivia Rodrigo will visit the White House tomorrow to meet with @POTUS and discuss the need of getting young people vaccinated. I’m giddy with anticipation. pic.twitter.com/nNWgACETVM

July 13, 2021 — Kevin Munoz (@KMunoz46)

Munoz attached an image of a recent photo of Biden as a young guy on the president’s Instagram account with his tweet. “I know this young kid would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young individuals protected as well,” the caption stated. “Who wants to lend a hand?”

Rodrigo was one of the 8,300 persons who left a comment. “I’m in!” she wrote. “See you in the White House tomorrow!”

“You bet!” says the speaker. Biden retaliated.

The meeting will include Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biden’s senior medical adviser, according to an unnamed White House official who spoke to reporters from the Associated Press, Bloomberg, Forbes, and other news organizations. According to the official, Rodrigo will take part in the recording of videos “about the importance of young people getting vaccinated.”

The White House was contacted for more information but did not respond before publishing.

Rodrigo is an 18-year-old pop diva who rose to prominence as a teenager as a result of her roles in the Disney Channel television programs Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. With the release of her breakthrough single “Drivers License” earlier this year, she earned even more notice. According to Billboard, the song became the first single to reach 1 billion streams worldwide less than three months after its release.

Rodrigo launched her debut album, Sour, on May 21 following the success of "Drivers License." The album debuted at number one on Billboard's 200 chart.