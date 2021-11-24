Old Spice and Secret Deodorant Sprays Have Been Recalled Due to Cancer Risks.

On Tuesday, many Old Spice and Secret deodorant sprays were recalled due to concerns about a cancer-causing ingredient found in the sprays.

According to the recall announcement on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website, Procter & Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall for “specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants and Old Spice Below Deck aerosol spray products sold in the United States…due to the presence of benzene detected.” Benzene is a human carcinogen that can be ingested, swallowed, or absorbed through the skin. According to the release, benzene exposure “may cause cancers such as leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as blood problems that can be life-threatening.”

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conducted exposure modeling and cancer risk assessments, which found that daily exposure to the quantities of benzene detected in the recalled products “would not be expected to induce adverse health consequences,” according to the recall notification.

Although there have been no reports of consumers experiencing negative side effects as a result of the recalled items, Procter & Gamble chose to recall them “out of an excess of caution.”

The following items have been recalled:

Spices from the past Extreme Longevity Pure Sport AP Spray 12/6oz Stronger Swagger Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray 3.8oz Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus by Old Spice Hardest Working Collection 12/3.8oz Stronger Swagger Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray 12/3.8oz Inv Spray Ult Captain Old Spice Hardest Working Collection 12/3.8oz Unscented Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray 12/4.9oz Spray Fresh Air with Old Spice Below Deck Powder 12/4.9oz Fresh Twin Pack of Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Secret Aerosol Powder 12/6OZ Fresh Secret Aerosol Powder 12/4OZ Waterlily Inv Spray from the Secret Fresh Collection 3.8oz Lavender Inv Spray from the Secret Fresh Collection 12/3.8oz Water Lily Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray 12/3.8oz Inv Spray Light Essentials from the Secret Fresh Collection 12/3.8oz Inv Spray Rose from the Secret Fresh Collection 12/3.8oz Completely Clean Secret Outlast Inv Spray 12/3.8oz Protecting Powder for Secret Outlast Inv Spray 12/3.8oz Gift Set for Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 A spokesman for Procter & Gamble told The Washington Newsday that benzene is not an ingredient in any of their products, but that “testing found unexpected detection of benzene in some Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirant and Old Spice Below.” This is a condensed version of the information.