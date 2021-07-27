Oklahoma’s Identical Triplets are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

After having rare identical triplets, a couple in Oklahoma has expressed their excitement.

Stephanie Norman gave birth to three identical daughters, Aspen, Kensli, and Layken, on June 2, but all three had to spend over two months in the Norman Regional HealthPlex since they were delivered prematurely at 29 weeks.

Stephanie and her partner T.J. have opened up on how they’ve been surviving now that they’ve been able to return home with their children after their stay in the hospital.

Stephanie told FOX Television Stations, “I never believed this could happen to us.” “I never imagined we could have multiples because my sister had twins.”

When Stephanie was eight weeks pregnant, she learned she was expecting triplets. A month later, she learned that all three girls would be born identical since they shared the same placenta.

“I didn’t know what else to do,” T.J. explained, “so I simply laughed.”

When a sperm fertilizes an egg, it divides into three or two halves, with one of those halves splitting again, resulting in identical triplets. This results in three embryos with identical genetic material, including DNA, blood type, eye, and hair color.

After being born prematurely, the couple said all three babies are healthy and have since doubled in weight.

The mother stated that the most difficult difficulty she has faced thus far has been telling her children apart, though she has now devised a solution.

“Right now, they’re wearing anklet bracelets. “Aspen is wearing a pink anklet, Kensli is wearing a blue anklet, and Layken is wearing a purple anklet,” Stephanie explained.

The couple also expressed gratitude for all of the attention and support they’ve received since their children were born.

“Never thought we’d have a laugh like this,” T.J. said. “Everyone has been incredibly supportive throughout the whole thing.”

Stephanie told KOKO that her three girls were all born weighing just over two pounds each.

Stephanie said, “They were incredibly little.” “Aspen was the one who got to return home first,” she explained. “It was especially difficult because the other two were still in the NICU.”

Stephanie stated she and T.J. wanted another kid after Wyatt, their 2-year-old son, was born.

“That’s what we wanted. This is a condensed version of the information.