Oklahoma Lawmaker Announces $3 Million Bigfoot Bounty

A $3 million reward has been offered by an Oklahoma state legislator for anyone who can securely capture the creature known as Bigfoot.

Bigfoot is described as a “hairy monster” who measures “seven to nine feet tall and weighs between 600 and 900 pounds,” according to the Museum of Unnatural History.

In North American folklore, Bigfoot, sometimes known as Sasquatch, is said to live alone in the woods. Following alleged sightings, several states claim to be the home of the entity.

The bounty was disclosed during a special presentation on the Oklahoma Senate floor on Wednesday by State Representative Justin Humphrey.

“Members, I am ecstatic today, I am ecstatic,” Humphrey remarked. “It turns out there’s another man in the state who thinks like me.”

Humphrey claimed that he and the unidentified man have “started what could be the biggest promotion in the history of Oklahoma.”

“This is going to be huge,” Humphrey said.

“We’re going to offer $3 million for a live capture of an undamaged Bigfoot; we boosted the prize today.”

Over the course of six months, a film crew will capture efforts to locate the mythical ape-like species, according to Humphrey. According to Fox 25, the series is set to premiere in January 2022.

Humphrey emphasized that the search was not a hunt, and that he had no intention of harming the creature.

On the state Senate floor, Humphrey remarked, “It’s not a hunt by the way; we don’t chase Bigfoot; nobody wants to injure Bigfoot; we want to do a live humane catch of Bigfoot.”

“We want the entire globe to come to Southeastern Oklahoma and the state of Oklahoma to participate in our bounty,” said the group.

Humphrey initially attempted to generate cash for the hunt in January 2021, when he filed House Bill 1648, which would have established annual dates as well as permits and fees.

He wanted the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission to create rules for a season in which people could search for Bigfoot, that would have helped promote tourism in the representative’s heavily wooded state district.

Humphrey said on Wednesday he initially attempted to create the bounty to raise awareness of and increase tourism for the Bigfoot festival in Honobia, Oklahoma, that takes place on. This is a condensed version of the information.