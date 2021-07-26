Oklahoma joins Texas and declares its intention to leave the Big 12 Conference.

The Big 12 Organization stated on Monday that the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin will not renew their media rights, signifying the institutions’ first move toward quitting the conference.

The University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas at Austin informed the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that their media rights grants will not be renewed once they expire in 2025, according to a joint statement from the two schools. “It is critical to provide notice to the Big 12 at this time, as the conference’s current media rights agreement is about to expire.”

“The universities aim to honor their existing grant of rights agreements,” the united statement stated. However, as they explore how to best position their athletics programs for the future, both universities will continue to monitor the fast changing collegiate athletics landscape.”

Both institutions issued an united statement shortly after it was announced that they would quit the Big 12 Conference and join the Southeastern Conference [SEC]. The Houston Chronicle was the first to report on a probable move to the SEC, citing anonymous people close to the case.

Following the Chronicle’s revelation, both SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and a University of Texas spokeswoman discounted the possibility of a relocation.

Sankey remarked, “I’m not going to comment on speculation.”

“Speculation usually swirls around university athletics,” a University of Texas spokeswoman told the Chronicle. We won’t comment on rumors or speculation.”

The Big 12 was contacted for comment by this website.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.