Oklahoma is ripped apart by a multi-vortex tornado.

During a period of extreme weather, tornadoes wreaked havoc on Oklahoma. While conditions are likely to improve over the next 24 hours, severe thunderstorms are expected.

On Tuesday evening, two supercell storms created several tornadoes in the west of the state in Kiowa County and north of Clinton, Custer County, two days after thousands in Oklahoma were left without power due to gusts of up to 70 mph, according to KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan.

By the time it impacted the town of Odetta at around 8.15 p.m. CDT, a cone-shaped tornado between the towns of Cash and Snyder had turned into a multi-vortex tornado, Morgan said.

We raced south into the extreme NW corner of the Oklahoma Panhandle after the Kim/Campo tornado and watched this monstrous storm march towards us through the Black Mesa area. I didn’t send out many CGs, but I was fortunate enough to get this one. @canonusa #okwx pic.twitter.com/xLkiRLBP8q #okwx Mike Olbinski (@MikeOlbinski) (@MikeOlbinski) (@MikeOlbinski) (@MikeOl 12th of October, 2021 Throughout Tuesday evening, tornado warnings were issued in ten counties across western and southern Oklahoma, including Beaver, Texas, Caddo, Kiowa, Comanche, and Washita. Tornado watches have been issued for six more counties.

Morgan said a supercell tornado that had formed near Blaine County had weakened greatly, but a supercell in Caddo and Comanche counties remained a concern.

A night-time tornado northeast of Clinton, Oklahoma was captured by Alex Bartholomew and Stephen Cooley earlier this evening. Later tonight, we’ll post video on our YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/MrYOB6arEz #okwx October 13, 2021 — Texas Storm Chasers (@TxStormChasers) “Aside from that, we’re in good shape. “It’ll keep chugging away to the northeast,” he said, adding that it’ll “keep spinning for a while” before “gradually slowing down.” “in the direction of Oklahoma County

The Oklahoman reported that all tornado warnings in western Oklahoma were permitted to expire at 10.05 p.m. local time. Heavy thunderstorms were continued heading northeast, according to the journal, and were predicted to impact the Oklahoma City region after midnight and east of Interstate 35 after dawn.

So far, the worst of tonight's reported tornado damage has been seen at the Clinton Regional Airport. With a plane and a truck inside, this hanger collapsed.