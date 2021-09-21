Oklahoma has set a date for Julius Jones’ execution.

Julius Darius Jones has been scheduled for execution in Oklahoma, a week after a parole board recommended that his sentence be mitigated.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals scheduled seven executions. They would be the state’s first executions since a string of botched executions nearly seven years ago caused a halt on capital punishment.

Jones is slated to be executed on November 18th. Jones’ sentence was commuted to life in prison by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, which voted 3-1 last week. However, it is up to Republican Governor Kevin Stitt to grant a commutation.

In a statement to This website, Rev. Cece Jones-Davis, who runs the Justice for Julius campaign, said, “The court’s designation of an execution date highlights the stakes and the urgency involved with Julius Jones’ commutation appeal.”

“The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3 to 1 to commute Julius’s sentence to life in prison after a thorough study and a multi-hour hearing. We urge Governor Stitt to evaluate the application promptly and adopt the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation in order to provide long-awaited justice to this awful situation.”

According to Jones’ attorney, Amanda Bass, the parole board’s decision acknowledges that Oklahoma “is in danger of executing an innocent man.”

Bass stated, “The request is now on Governor Stitt’s desk.” “Given the upcoming execution date of November 18, we hope the Governor follows the Board’s recommendation and commutes Julius’ death sentence. Oklahoma must not enable the execution of an innocent man.”

Jones, 41, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 1999 assassination of Paul Howell, a businessman.

But he has always maintained his innocence, claiming that he was set up by the real culprit, a buddy who was also found guilty of Howell’s murder but received a reduced sentence after testifying against Jones.

Prosecutors have urged the parole board to deny Jones’ commutation request, claiming that the evidence against him is overwhelming. Jones and his supporters, on the other hand, have claimed that his trial attorneys failed him and that racial prejudice played a factor in his trial and sentencing.

“I am not the only young Black male whose public defenders were outmatched, whose juries were stacked against him, and who was eaten up and spit out by. This is a condensed version of the information.