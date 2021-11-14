Oklahoma death row inmates’ appeal to have their executions postponed is denied by a federal court.

Four Oklahoma death row inmates asked a federal appeals court to postpone their executions until a court decision on a lawsuit challenging the validity of the state’s controversial three-drug lethal injection cocktail.

On Friday, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused a request for a preliminary injunction to prevent the executions of plaintiffs Julius Jones, Wade Lay, Donald Grant, Gilbert Postelle, and others who are set to be executed in the next three months.

Jen Moreno, an attorney for the four detainees, told The Associación, “We’re kind of in the process of figuring out what’s next.”