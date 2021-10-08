Oil gushes through a gaping hole in a Texas refinery in this video.

After a leak at the United States’ second-largest refinery, a video was leaked showing crude oil flowing from a massive storage tank.

On Wednesday morning, a leak was discovered at Marathon Petroleum’s Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas.

Local news stations broadcast aerial video of what seemed to be gallons of brown crude oil flowing from a tank at the 593,000-barrel-per-day refinery, filling an earthen berm built to catch spills.

Officials in Texas City say a crude oil leak at the Marathon Petroleum refinery has caused road closures in the vicinity.

As the story unfolds, stay glued to KPRC 2: https://t.co/9ekGapOGFJ pic.twitter.com/UbkzMaNstX — 2 KPRC (@KPRC2) Houston 6th of October, 2021 According to Click2Houston, the Texas City Emergency Management Department restricted roads near the refinery to all but essential traffic on Wednesday in reaction to the spill.

The tank had stopped leaking by early Thursday, according to the agency, but streets will remain closed as clean-up work continued.

In a tweet, the department stated, “The crude oil tank has ceased leaking.” “However, as workmen clean up the scene, the south loop remains closed and will remain closed for the next two days.” “All spilled crude oil was confined on site and will be collected, appropriately cleaned, and the roads securely reopened,” the tweet continued. According to Joe Gannon, a representative for Marathon Petroleum, all spilled oil was contained on-site, and there appears to be no risk to the public.

Marathon Petroleum staff implemented procedures to contain the source of the discharge and have commenced cleanup work yesterday, October 6, in response to a crude oil release from one of its Galveston Bay refinery storage tanks, according to a statement from Gannon. “There were no injuries, and the crude oil spilled from the storage tank was contained on site.” Please contact Marathon at 419-421-3577 if you have any questions about this occurrence.

October 7, 2021 — City of Texas City Emergency Management (@CityofTC EM)

The refinery “deployed air monitoring in the community as a precaution, and the monitoring continues,” according to Gannon, but “there has been no evidence of community concern.”

