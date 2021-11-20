Ohio County is’shocked’ as Mike Lindell’s event shares data from its computers, prompting an FBI investigation.

After screen pictures from its computer system were published to MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s cyber conference in August to propagate bogus charges of election fraud, an Ohio county was “shocked.”

Former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” in favor of Vice President Joe Biden has a strong supporter in Lindell. Despite the fact that Lindell and others continue to promote misinformation, the “evidence” they present to support their theory has been repeatedly refuted and debunked.

According to The Washington Post, screen pictures from a Lake County computer system not involved in conducting elections were exchanged as supposed “proof” of election fraud during an August cyber conference held by Lindell.

Officials from Lake County jumped right into the investigation, perplexed as to how and why the information was used in Lindell’s event.

Lake County auditor Christopher Galloway told Cleveland.com, “We were astonished that peaceful little Lake County, where nobody had ever made a charge of election malpractice, was suddenly being splashed around a cyber conference.”

Galloway said he started working with county and state officials right once to figure out how the data was obtained and disseminated.

The screen photos and data given at Lindell’s symposium, according to Galloway, were “a lot of nothing.” “It was some copier talking to a desktop and saying, ‘I am still here waiting for you to send me a print job,'” he explained. On the day of Ohio’s May 4 primary, he said Cleveland.com, someone in the Lake County commissioners’ offices appears to have put a laptop into an ethernet connector to access and duplicate the fake data for several hours.

The FBI is apparently investigating after state and county officials shared their findings with them. They have determined, however, that no sensitive information was exposed.

The Lake County Board of Elections director, Ross McDonald, told the Post, “We are delighted that our infrastructure remained solid.”

McDonald also told Cleveland.com that the Elections Board’s data is “completely isolated from the county networks,” implying that the elections system cannot be hacked.

“In Ohio’s electoral boards, cybersecurity has taken a strong hold,” he said.

“Neither myself nor my IT staff have received any touch,” Galloway told The Washington Newsday. This is a condensed version of the information.