Officials warn about fake appeals as fundraising for Miami condo victims approaches $1.5 million.

On June 24, Raquel Oliveira, a Champlain Towers resident, was visiting her mother in Colorado when the building collapsed, trapping her husband Alfredo and son Lorenzo inside. Oliveira’s family is still missing over two weeks after the accident in Surfside, Florida.

Search-and-rescue crews are continuing their efforts to locate missing persons beneath the wreckage, but they are dealing with harsh weather brought on by Tropical Storm Elsa, as well as exhaustion from long days spent looking for survivors. At Champlain Towers, at least 36 people have been confirmed deceased, with another 109 still missing.

More than $59,000 has been raised for Oliveira on GoFundMe, with the money “helping to lessen some of the expected stress and hardship she will face,” according to the campaign website.

It’s one of hundreds of GoFundMe accounts put up for victims of the Surfside condo collapse, with a combined amount of at least $1,343,061 raised thus far (and climbing). Donors should be aware of scams, according to the Florida Department of Financial Services.

Individual campaigns have received donations ranging from $20 to more than $240,000, and many of these initiatives are authentic.

So far, the most successful campaign, named “Relief for Residents of Surfside FL Condo Collapse,” has received over 2,900 donations, bringing the total to within $10,000 of the $250,000 target.

The money raised will “be remitted directly through GoFundMe to The Shul of Bal Harbour’s Central Emergency Fund to be disbursed directly to the victims and families,” according to the fundraiser’s description.

Mercy and Ray Urgelles, who were in their condo at the time of the accident and are still missing, have raised more than $71,000 through another campaign.

The campaign has been put up to “help their family members, especially their children, Danny and Jenny, who are safe,” as their family and friends wait to learn if they have survived.

Not all of the campaigns are aimed at locals. Rolando Tamames, who worked as a maintenance man at Champlain Towers for 11 years, started a fundraising that has so far raised $735.

Despite the fact that Tamames stated that his "losses are a fraction of what others have lost," he did so.