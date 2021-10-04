Officials say the wildfire season is “far from over” as the KNP Complex Fire forces further evacuations.

New evacuations have been ordered as the KNP Complex Fire in California continues to spread, with officials warning that the wildfire season is “far from over.”

“Sheriff Boudreaux has issued an evacuation order for the following residences in the Mineral King area, Gateway, to the Park Entrance including Sycamore Dr,” the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office stated on Facebook on Monday.

“The area will include Mineral King Rd from Highway 198 to the Oak Grove Bridge, as well as Crest, Sierra King, Hammond, and Oak Grove,” the statement stated. At Mineral King Rd and Highway 198, there will be a traffic closure.”

An evacuation alert is still in effect for homes near “Old Three Rivers Rd and Blossom Dr to South Fork Dr,” according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The KNP Complex Fire, which is blazing inside Sequoia National Park in California, has scorched at least 62,761 acres and is just 20% contained.

Officials originally reported the incident on September 10th, and it was sparked by lightning. At least 1,357 firefighters, including 26 crews, 61 engines, 40 water tenders, 21 dozers, and 12 helicopters, are battling the blaze.

“Active fire behavior is forecast as a ridge of high pressure continues above the fire, bringing continued hot, dry, and smoky conditions,” according to a Sunday bulletin issued on InciWeb, the national wildfire incident system. Humidity levels will likely remain low, and breezes will be light and terrain-driven.”

The InciWeb post stated, “Firefighters had another good day because the smoke inversion prohibited fire activity from getting intense.” “Firefighters expect similar conditions today, depending on how the weather and smoke clear later in the day. On the northwest corner of the fire, structure protection and tactical firing operations are ongoing.”

Wildfire season in Southern California typically begins in October and lasts through September, but Director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Chief Thomas Porter, warned that the season was “far from done” during a press briefing in early September.

“From September through December, the entire state is forecasted to be dryer, with higher wind events and major fire activity,” Porter stated during the press conference. “That’s a sobering thought. This is the new normal. That’s how we’re approaching it.”

