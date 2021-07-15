Officials say the bootleg fire in Oregon is now above 227K acres and will continue to grow.

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon has grown to over 227,000 acres overnight, with officials warning that it will “continue to spread.”

“The extremely dry vegetation and weather are not in our favor,” Joe Hessel, Incident Commander for ODF Team 1 Incident Management Team, stated in a Thursday report.

“We will continue to establish lines, protect structures, and transfer resources as quickly as possible around the perimeter of the fire.”

The Bootleg Fire has scorched at least 227,234 acres and is just 5% contained, according to data supplied to the InciWeb national fire information system. The Bootleg Fire, which is burning about 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, was originally reported on July 6 by fire officials and is expected to be contained by November 30.

The Bootleg Fire burnt about 212,000 acres on Wednesday, according to fire officials, indicating considerable growth overnight.

Fire officials “will have a considerable bit of mop-up, repair, and recovery to complete,” according to a public information officer for Northwest Incident Management Team 10, which is fighting the fire, who earlier told This website that the projected containment date was set for November.

“Firefighters reported another day of intense fire behavior including torching, running, and frequent spotting ahead of the main fire including growth into the Gearhart Wilderness and north into Lake Henry,” fire authorities wrote in a Thursday update.

“With continued west winds forecast, firefighters will strive to keep the fire contained to the 34 Road, preventing it from spreading farther east and south….Crews will continue to fortify their present line and scout for new backup lines. Structure protection groups have been established along the fire’s path to help mitigate the risk to nearby homes.”

The Bootleg Fire is the largest active wildfire in the United States, according to statistics from the National Interagency Fire Center.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Satellite Twitter account provided a video of the Bootleg Fire’s smoke from orbit in a tweet on Thursday.

“UPDATE: Oregon’s #BootlegFire exploded in size last evening, with #smoke and #pyrocumulus clouds visible here by @NOAA’s #GOES17,” said the tweet. “This is the largest active fire in the United States, with more than 212,000 acres burned as of last report.”