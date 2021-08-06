Officials say a crash involving a van carrying 30 migrants occurred on a highway known for smuggling.

Authorities say a van crash in Brooks County, Texas, on Wednesday killed ten migrants and occurred on a roadway renowned for human trafficking.

According to Sergeant Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the vehicle crashed on U.S. Highway 281 in Encino, roughly 50 miles north of McAllen and about two miles from the Falfurrias Border Patrol crossing.

According to Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez, when they travel north from the checkpoint, a large number of migrants are trafficked through this location. Falfurrias is said to be the largest border checkpoint in the Southwest.

The van had a capacity of 15 passengers, but Brandley said it was carrying 30 people, including the driver, who attempted to turn off the highway onto 281 before losing control and crashing into a post and a stop sign.

According to a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the vehicle was heading north on US 281 in the outside lane when he attempted to turn right at an unsafe speed and drifted off the road, according to a witness. At the scene, the driver and nine passengers were pronounced dead.

Others were transferred to McAllen Medical Center, Edinburg Regional Hospital, and Spohn Kleberg, according to the spokeswoman.

Since February, approximately 7,000 COVID-positive migrants have been discharged into the city of McAllen, with more than 1,500 in the last week, according to reports released on Wednesday.

In response to the influx of immigrants, McAllen has put up temporary shelters, according to a statement.

According to preliminary figures obtained by the Associated Press from Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy David Shahoulian, US police encountered around 210,000 migrants at the Southwest border in July.

“In general, what you find is that the up and down in the spring and summer is really high, and then it goes down toward the end of the fall and winter,” said Tony Payan, director of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. “However, the figures right now are incredible, and we haven’t seen anything like them in a long time.”

The preliminary figure of 210,000 in July would be the highest in 20 years. In the meantime, Payan. This is a condensed version of the information.