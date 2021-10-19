Officials say a ‘aggressive’ coyote attacked four residents in one neighborhood.

An “aggressive” coyote attacked four homeowners in one neighborhood, according to a recent inquiry by city officials in Prescott, Arizona.

Local authorities reported a 62-year-old lady was assaulted by the animal while walking her dog in the Prescott Lakes Subdivision on Sunday morning, according to a public statement released Monday.

According to the statement, the woman was “bitten on the lower calf” and transferred to a local hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries as well as a “potential rabies exposure.”

Officials discovered that three additional residents had been attacked by a coyote during their investigation. “No actual bite occurred” in those instances, though. The victims were instead nipped.

Authorities believe all four incidents were caused by the “same vicious coyote.”

According to the Southern Arizona Guide, there are an estimated 200,000 coyotes in Arizona. This species will “visit a home or neighborhood if they find food, water, or shelter,” according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s website. “Coyotes are curious, smart, and adaptive,” according to the department. “They will take advantage of any food source.” “Yards with plenty of fruit on the ground, pet food, unsecured garbage cans, or unsupervised pets like small dogs and cats are all common food sources for coyotes.” Coyotes may see large or noisy dogs as a threat, so residents should keep an eye on their pets and keep them leashed, according to the department.

A USDA wildlife agent and officials from the Arizona Game and Fish Department tried unsuccessfully to locate the coyote responsible for the attacks in the Prescott Lakes Subdivision. They went on to say that the source of the animal’s “abnormal behavior” is unclear, and that all inhabitants in the region should be cautious when strolling through the neighborhood.

The coyote incident that occurred on Sunday is not the first to make headlines in recent months. In August, the Washington Newsday reported that three individuals were attacked by coyotes in Vancouver’s Stanley Park over the course of four days.

The group’s hostile behavior could be due to a variety of factors, including narcotics, according to coyote expert Shelley Alexander.

“Some of these people’s [behavior]suggests they’ve consumed poisons or medications, probably opioids,” she said.

