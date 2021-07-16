Officials in Oregon are concerned that two wildfires may merge and grow into a larger blaze.

On Friday, firefighters battled a huge blaze burning across southeastern Oregon, one of numerous fires ravaging the Western United States and putting a strain on resources.

Authorities ordered extra evacuations Thursday due to concerns that the Bootleg Fire, which has destroyed 21 homes, could mix with another fire fueled by dry and windy conditions.

The Bootleg Fire, which is currently the largest wildfire in the United States, had burned over 377 square miles by Friday morning. Firefighters have been battling irregular winds and risky fire behavior for nearly a week, with only 7% of the flame contained.

Early on, the fire nearly quadrupled in size per day, with strong winds from the south pushing the flames fast to the north and east on Thursday afternoon.

Continue reading below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Rob Allen, the blaze’s incident commander, the fire had the ability to spread 4 miles (6 kilometers) or more in an afternoon, and there was concern it would join with the smaller, but still dangerous Log Fire. That fire began as three smaller flames on Monday but quickly grew to about 5,000 acres (2,000 hectares) in less than 24 hours, fueled by the same winds, Allen said.

Due to the strong fire behavior, all firefighters were moved back to safe places late Thursday, and they were investigating areas ahead of the main wildfire for spots where they could make a stand by carving out fire lines to impede the inferno’s spread, he said.

Crews are keeping an eye on the fire, as well as surrounding campgrounds and “any area out in front of us to make sure the public is out of the way,” according to Allen. He stated that the evacuation instructions were still under review.

The Bootleg fire is burning north of the Oregon-California border in an area that has been hit hard by drought. Authorities in the area of Summer Lake and Paisley opted to extend prior evacuation orders on Thursday. Both villages are in Lake County, a remote area of lakes and wildlife refuges just north of the California border with a population of approximately 8,000 people.

It has occasionally produced massive smoke columns visible for miles, indicating that the blaze is so powerful that it is producing its own weather, complete with irregular winds and the possibility for