Officials in Mississippi are urging caution after ten children were placed on life support due to a Delta variant.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, ten of the twelve children at Mississippi hospitals’ intensive care units Tuesday morning for COVID-19 treatment were on ventilators (MSDH).

In a tweet, Thomas Dobbs, MSDH’s state health officer, warned about the seriousness of the COVID-19 Delta Variant outbreak in Mississippi, acknowledging that three children were on life support.

Dobbs tweeted, “Delta Surge – be careful.” “Right now, there are 12 children in the ICU, ten of whom are on a ventilator (life support).”

Be wary of the Delta Surge. Now there are 12 youngsters in the ICU, 10 of them are on a ventilator (life support). twitter.com/SQEfTFLS3I

July 13, 2021 — Thomas Dobbs (@TCBPubHealth)

His message was accompanied by a graph depicting COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mississippi since May. He then tweeted a second chart a few minutes later, this time detailing COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the state since December.

The MSDH reposted Dobbs’ statements before updating the total number of COVID-19 infections in the state, which has topped 325,000 with over 7,400 deaths since the pandemic began. On Tuesday, the health service reported 219 new cases and ten deaths, as well as more than 30 ongoing outbreaks at long-term care institutions.

In recent weeks, health officials in Mississippi have encouraged locals to be cautious and take precautions against the virus as the Delta Variant spread across the country. The variant appears to have “increased transmissibility,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and was prominent during the COVID-19 outbreak in India this spring.

Vaccination delays, according to Dobbs, are one among the reasons why health officials are urging senior Mississippians and those with underlying health concerns to stay away from big gatherings while the Delta Variant remains a source of concern. Despite the fact that health officials across the country have urged Americans to get vaccinated against the virus, Dobbs told The Associated Press that he doubts there would be a sudden surge in vaccine enthusiasm.

In a tweet on Monday, Dobbs stressed the pattern of unvaccinated people being ill. “Right now, pretty much ALL cases in MS are Delta Variant,” he stated. “Unvaccinated in the vast majority of cases/hospitalizations/deaths.”

Dobbs responded with a new statement. This is a condensed version of the information.