Officials in Georgia are working to contain and clean up an oil spill from a sunk cargo ship.

Officials in Georgia are still working to clean up an oil spill caused by the dismantling of an upturned cargo ship over the weekend.

The South Korean vessel Golden Ray capsized on the coast of St. Simon Island in September 2019. Nine months ago, salvage crews began dismantling the ship in preparation for removal.

Officials think, however, that oil had accumulated in the ship’s ballast tank and flowed out as teams lifted cut parts from the ocean on Saturday.

A second attempt to lift a newly cut part Monday morning, according to a command team representative, resulted in another leak.

The Coast Guard’s Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes told the Associated Press, “We have oil recovery operations on the ocean and oil recovery activities on the shore.” “To prevent any more discharges, we have slowed down and limited the lifting and removal of Section 6 to very unusual circumstances.”

While crews were able to restrict the most of the leak, some oil made its way to key tourist areas along the coast.

St. Simons Island, located 70 miles south of Savannah, is Georgia’s most populous barrier island, with about 14,000 residents.

Oil from the Golden Ray contaminated the sand south of a beach resort, blackened the rocky shoreline near the island’s historic lighthouse, and poisoned marsh grasses near a golf club.

Dee Dee Deal, who was visiting St. Simons Island from Tennessee, told WJXT-TV, “It was pretty awful.” “Everything is slick as you step into the water. You don’t want the kids in the water at all.”

Since then, response crews have been raking oil-streaked sand into mounds that are then packed and removed off the beach. In the marsh, they use a peat moss-based absorbent substance.

Only one animal, a seagull, had been found partially coated in oil as of Monday afternoon. The bird didn’t appear to be hurt, but Himes said it was transferred to a raptor center to see if it needed care.

The beach on St. Simons Island remained available to the public, while beachgoers were advised to be cautious of oil.

Before demolition, salvage crews drained more than 320,000 gallons of oil mixed with water from the Golden Ray’s fuel tanks. This is a condensed version of the information.