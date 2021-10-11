Officials in Florida have launched a campaign to assuage teachers’ fears about the Panic Button App.

According to the Associated Press, Florida officials are attempting to assuage teachers’ fears that the mobile panic button software SaferWatch may track them and their information on their cellphones.

Only 16 percent of school workers have downloaded the app since it became available two months ago, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The app was made in order to comply with Alyssa’s Law, which mandates that school districts have a mobile panic button. Last year, after Alyssa Alhadeff and 16 others were killed in a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14, 2018, this law was enacted.

The software connects schools directly with a 911 communications center, allowing users to transmit messages and photographs to a dispatcher, as well as instantly accessing cameras in the building where the alarm originated.

Many people are apprehensive to download the app because they worry it would track employees and gain access to their personal information. The software, however, only operates inside schools, according to Broward County officials, and only receives location information when the panic button on the app is pressed.

Vickie Cartwright, Broward County’s interim superintendent, said, “We’re in the process of making sure the misinformation is addressed and people have a deeper grasp of what this app does.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a recent meeting of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, which is investigating the shooting, that participation is also low statewide. Only approximately five people in each school have the app, according to Gualtieri, who chairs the committee.

To make consumers feel more at ease, SaferWatch is altering the language in its user agreement.

They’re also working with the Broward Teachers Union to encourage its members to get it.

“I’ve conducted some research. I’ve tried it outside of a classroom setting to see if it works. The Broward Teachers Union’s president, Anna Fusco, told the newspaper, “No, it doesn’t.” “It’s perfectly safe.” This app’s main purpose is to save lives.” Eric Garner, a TV production teacher at Stoneman Douglas on the day of the shooting, was one of the teachers who was hesitant to utilize the app.

