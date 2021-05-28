Officials have released a photo of the car involved in the road rage incident that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos.

The automobile involved in a recent road rage incident in which 6-year-old Aiden Leos was fatally shot has been released by California police.

The California Highway Patrol’s Santa Anna branch shared a photo of the exact vehicle involved in the accident on Facebook.

The vehicle was described as a white Volkswagen Golf Spotswagen with non-tinted windows by police. According to the report, “the Golf appears to be a 2018 or 2019 model, and the registration plate is unknown.” A female driver and a male passenger were reportedly in the Volkswagen, according to police.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

Officer Florentino Olivera of the California Highway Patrol told Washington Newsday that the deadly shot happened between 7:55 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. local time on May 21 as two vehicles were going northbound on the SR-55 freeway at Chapman Avenue.

Olivera told Washington Newsday, “There was an incident between two automobiles, the suspect’s vehicle, the white Volkswagen, and a silver Chevrolet sedan.” The two automobiles were involved in a “isolated road rage incident,” according to Olivera.

According to Olivera, a Volkswagen passenger fired a shot into the Chevrolet, striking Leos, who was sitting in the right back seat. Leos’ mother was driving the car at the time of the accident and was unharmed. Shortly after, Leos was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The suspects in the white Volkswagen went northbound on the 55 Freeway to the eastbound 91 Freeway toward Riverside, according to police.

Police requested residents with any knowledge about the incident to come forward with a photo of the vehicle they published, as they continue their search for the two suspects.

Leos’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to aid with burial costs, and one of the boy’s relatives posted on the website that anyone who can assist identify the gunman will receive a $50,000 reward.

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer held a press conference on Thursday, urging locals to assist authorities in locating the two criminals.

According to the Orange’s news release. This is a condensed version of the information.