Officials from the Louisiana State Police are being investigated for interfering with the investigation into the death of a black man.

According to the Associated Press, federal prosecutors are investigating Louisiana State Police officials for allegedly interfering with the investigation into Black motorist Ronald Greene’s death during his detention in 2019.

Greene, 49, was trailed by troopers on the road before he died on May 10, 2019, when he eluded a traffic stop. The AP obtained and released body camera footage from the incident in May, after it had been kept for more than two years. Greene is seen being beaten, dragged, and stunned by white officers. Investigators are now looking into allegations that the state police attempted to obstruct justice in order to protect the officers implicated.

The Associated Press quoted attorney Ron Haley, who is representing Greene’s family, as saying, “Their investigation stretches way beyond the use of force.” “They’re strewing a wide net.”

State police conducted an internal investigation 474 days after Greene’s death.

During his thrashing, Greene can be heard pleading with officers on video taken by his body camera.

“My name is your brother!” I’m terrified! I’m terrified!” Greene remarked.

By the end of the summer, the prosecutors’ evidence will be presented before a grand jury.

The study is a big step forward for the federal investigation, which began as a detailed look into the troopers’ assault against Greene and their apparent attempts to cover it up. According to documents obtained by the Associated Press and a half dozen people familiar with the case, investigators are now moving up the chain of command, looking into allegations that supervisors disregarded the video evidence, quashed a recommendation to arrest one of the troopers, and recently pressed a state prosecutor not to press charges.

When the prosecutors deliver their findings, it might lead to the first formal charges in a case that has been cloaked in secret for a long time.

Greene was fatally arrested after leading troopers on a high-speed chase near Monroe. Despite his car displaying little damage, troopers originally told Greene’s relatives that he died in a wreck at the end of the chase, and it was only afterwards that state police acknowledged a struggle.

For more than two years, officials from Governor John Bel Edwards on down refused to share body camera video. That was until the AP got their hands on it.