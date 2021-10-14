Officials from Loudoun County address’misinformation’ about school assaults.

Officials in Loudoun County, Virginia, are dismissing allegations of a cover-up in the case of an alleged sexual assault at a school by a student who then allegedly attacked another victim months later.

Following recent media reports, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says they wish to dispel “misinformation” about an alleged incident at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn on May 28.

In an interview with The Daily Caller, Scott Smith, whose daughter was the alleged victim of the May 28 attack, stated that she was attacked in the girl’s toilet by a student he characterized as a boy in a skirt.

Smith was previously detained on June 22 during a Loudoun County School Board meeting to discuss a draft policy on the rights of transgender and nonbinary children.

During the conference, Superintendent Scott Ziegler stated that there have been no complaints of assaults in the school’s public restrooms, and that “predator transgender students or people simply do not exist.”

Smith claimed he felt enraged by the remarks after learning that his daughter had been allegedly abused just weeks prior.

He accused the school of concealing the incident in order to promote Policy 8040, which was passed in August and allows students to use their names and gender pronouns, as well as locker rooms and facilities that correspond to their “consistently declared gender identity.”

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that officials at Stone Bridge High School quickly informed them of the alleged attack on May 28. On July 8, a 14-year-old male was detained on suspicion of two counts of forcible sodomy after an investigation.

The sheriff’s office stated that “the suspect and victim were familiar with one other, the investigation was difficult, and a public announcement could have the potential to identify a child victim,” hence no details regarding the arrest were made public.

The suspect was then transferred to another school after being released from a juvenile correctional facility. On October 6, the student is accused of assaulting another victim at Broad Run High School.

The next day, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office issued a news statement announcing the suspect's arrest, adding that the now 15-year-old is accused of force.