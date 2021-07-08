Officials from Biden’s office deny that the government has a database that tracks who has been vaccinated.

After declaring it is “certainly” the government’s business to know a person’s vaccination status, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra denied the government was tracking who is vaccinated against COVID-19 and who isn’t.

Becerra’s remark sparked outrage online, with many criticizing it as an infringement on people’s freedom and comparing it to the way governments in China and Russia function. The Biden aide later took back the remark, claiming that it had been taken “wildly out of context.”

On Twitter, Becerra stated, “To be clear: the government has no database tracking who is vaccinated.” “We’re pushing individuals to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others. It’s the most effective approach to save lives and put an end to the pandemic.”

The Biden administration is moving its focus away from mass vaccination venues and toward settings where one-on-one interactions can take place to help revive interest in the COVID-19 vaccine. According to President Joe Biden, this includes pushing doctor’s offices to stress the importance of vaccinations and “actually” knocking on people’s doors.

On CNN on Thursday morning, Becerra was asked about the plan’s backlash and his conviction that whether or not a person is vaccinated is none of the government’s concern.

“Given that the federal government has spent trillions of dollars to keep Americans alive during the pandemic, it is without a doubt the government’s business. If we have to keep spending money to try to keep people from contracting COVID, that is the taxpayer’s business,” Becerra added. “Knocking on a door has never been illegal, and you are under no need to answer, although we hope you will.”

Around 55 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, with about 48 percent having received all three doses. Vaccination rates, however, vary greatly by state, and some areas with poor vaccination rates, like as Missouri, Arkansas, and Nevada, are seeing an increase in cases mostly due to the Delta strain.

According to polls, Democrats are more likely than Republicans to get immunized, and conservatives pounced on Becerra’s remark.

On Twitter, Sen. Ron Johnson enquired, “What happened to health privacy and personal freedom?” He went on to say that the government had lost “too much liberty” during the pandemic and that people should be free. This is a condensed version of the information.