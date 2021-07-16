Officials claim a hacker is stealing the identities of those killed in the Surfside Collapse.

After a hacker allegedly attempted to steal some of their identities, the mayor of Surfside, Florida, has issued a warning to the relatives of victims of the condominium collapse to check their loved ones’ credit cards.

The partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in the Miami suburb on June 24 killed more than 90 people. While the victims’ families continue to grieve in the aftermath of the tragedy, a hacker has attempted to profit off the victims. Officials told WPLG that the hacker appears to have scoured news headlines for victims’ names before attempting to steal their identities.

On Friday, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told the TV station, “It’s horrific.” “Right now, I can’t wait to put a face to these crimes, and I think the entire state of Florida is curious to see who would do something like this—what sort of person would do something like this.” But I’m hoping that our police department will get them, and they are on the lookout. Right now, I wouldn’t want to be that person.”

Burkett advised family members of the deceased to check their loved ones’ credit accounts to guarantee their identities had not been stolen. The hacker “violated the rights of a human, but worse than that, a deceased individual and a grieving family,” according to the mayor.

The hack’s details, as well as who was targeted, have not been revealed. The mayor told WPLG that he didn’t want to talk about the hacker’s methods. Burkett was contacted by this website for additional comment, but did not respond right away.

As of Thursday, rescuers had discovered the remains of 97 dead from the wreckage of the building. The bodies of 92 of them have been recognized, and their relatives have been notified.

“At this stage in the recovery process, it is becoming increasingly difficult to identify victims, and we are relying heavily on the work of the medical examiner’s office and the scientific, technical process of identifying human remains,” the Miami-Dade mayor’s office said in a statement released Thursday. “With the passage of time, this work becomes more challenging, despite the fact that our personnel are working as hard as they can. This is a condensed version of the information.