Officials assumed Donald Trump had a diabolical plan. However, there was no plan in place.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

On November 29, President Donald Trump appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo for his first television interview since the election. The president chatted on the phone for 46 minutes, delivering an extensive monologue in which he went over his litany of proof of voting fraud, describing the election as a “fraud” and “rigged.” Trump has chastised his own government for failing to do enough. “This is a complete ruse. And how the FBI and Department of Justice—I don’t know if they’re involved—but how individuals get away with this is incredible,” he remarked, claiming that Justice was “missing in action.”” Even after Joe Biden entered the Oval Office, Trump hinted at the end of the interview that he would not capitulate. He said, “It’s not like you’re going to change my opinion.” “In other words, I’m not going to change my mind in six months.” The interview was labeled as “baseless, conspiracy-fueled assertions about voter fraud” by the Washington Post. “A protracted tirade, repeating his bogus claim of widespread voting fraud in the election even as his team continues to lose court battles,” according to Slate.

Raw Story commented, “Outrageous allegations.”

The mainstream media unanimously declared that his facts and reasoning were bogus. He had been defeated in lawsuit after lawsuit. He had been unable to give any proof.

Even his own national security cabinet officials were concerned that Donald Trump may try to coopt the military or declare martial law by refusing to concede, rousing his followers, and rejecting the votes. It appeared to them that he was plotting something nefarious.

However, there was no plan in place. The president, Donald Trump, was never really involved in policy, and he never acquired a desire to be the leader of the country. He never got into the nitty gritty of anything, relying exclusively on his gut instincts and ignoring the advice (and caution) of his own specialists and advisors time and time again. He had little interest in the world’s or domestic politics’ necessary alliances or coalitions, the very relationships that may aid a coup.

. This is a condensed version of the information.