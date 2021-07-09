Officials are unsure if the false lashes from China were exposed to disease after they were seized in New Orleans.

On Tuesday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in New Orleans seized over 6,000 artificial eyelashes that had been unlawfully imported from China. Authorities were unsure if the lashes had been exposed to illnesses or had been stored in unhygienic conditions by the maker.

According to KRON, four shipments containing the merchandise landed at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. According to CBP spokesperson Matthew Dyman, the boxes did not specify who made or distributed the lashes. The goods were on their way to a New Orleans beauty supply store.

CBP officials were unable to establish whether the product had been determined to be safe by the US Food and Drug Administration due to a lack of labeling (FDA). According to Dyman of The Times-Picayune, without FDA approval, the lashes might have been exposed to infections at the manufacturing site or incorrectly stored in insect-infested places after production.

Shipments of non-FDA-approved lashes frequently arrive at the New Orleans international airport, according to Dyman. According to WVUE-TV, he stated Tuesday’s shipment was “especially significant.”

False eyelashes, eyelash extensions, and their adhesives are considered cosmetic products by the FDA, according to CBP. As a result, they must comply with cosmetics safety and labeling laws, according to the statement.

“Adhesives are required to keep false eyelashes and eyelash extensions in place,” the statement stated. “Eyelids are fragile, and an allergic reaction, inflammation, or other injury in the vicinity of the eyes can be especially bothersome.”

The lashes are currently being evaluated for any potential side effects. According to the Howerton Eye Clinic, bacteria-tainted false eyelashes can cause eye infections such as painful swelling of the eyelids (styes) and a red inflammation in the whites of the eyes (conjunctivitis).

According to The Global Times, China’s state-run newspaper, the town of Pingdu in East China’s Shandong Province boasts hundreds of manufacturing units that create fake eyelashes. Even though holiday orders had decreased, one producer informed the publication that the COVID-19 epidemic had had no effect on global demand for the product.

Hollywood celebrities popularized the use of false eyelashes in the early twentieth century. Human hair was used to make fake eyelashes back then. After that, users applied spirit gum glue on an attached silk or gauze strip to adhere them to their eyelids.

