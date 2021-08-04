Officials are trying to figure out what’s causing the mysterious, ‘blistering’ bug bites.

Itchy, red bug bites that last longer than your ordinary mosquito bite have been reported by residents of one Virginia county. These bites may be linked to this year’s massive cicada season, as it turns out.

According to NBC Washington, people in Arlington, Virginia began posting about their bizarre insect bite symptoms on social media. Morgan Dailey and her mother, Betsy Withycombe, both agreed that Morgan’s bite “didn’t look right,” prompting them to go online and report it. “It started to expand and swell, and then one day I was at work and it was blistering,” Dailey told the news organization.

Withycombe continued, “We have five children.” “I’ve seen a wide variety of bites over the years. This appears to be unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

The bites appear to be distinguished by a longer duration, redness, irritation, and/or swelling than mosquito bites.

As more complaints of mysterious bites come in, health officials aren’t sure who or what is to blame.

According to ABC 7News, “the leading suspect at this point is something called a pyemote,” according to Kurt Larrick of the Arlington County Department of Human Services.

Pyemotes are “a sort of mite that prefers to feed on cicada eggs,” according to Larrick, suggesting that the abundant cicada population earlier this year could be linked to an increase in possible pyemote bites. “They must be quite delighted with their food supply right now,” Larrick continued.

Pyemotes, often known as “itch mites,” are “microscopic” and “unseen by the naked eye,” according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

” The oak leaf gall mite, in particular, was “believed to be responsible for outbreaks of human bites in 2004 in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Texas.” There are “several” types of pyemotes; the oak leaf gall mite, in particular, was “believed to be responsible for outbreaks of human bites in 2004 in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Texas.”

A welt that “[forms]into a pimple-like lesion after about 12 hours” and can last up to two weeks is the result of a pyemote bite, they say. The most essential thing is not to scratch the bites since scratching might cause infection, according to the department. Pyemote bites, on the other hand, are rarely hazardous to people, other from their annoyance.

However, not all officials are convinced that pyemotes are to blame. USDA. This is a condensed version of the information.