Officials are looking into the death of a 6-year-old boy who died on a drop ride at a Colorado amusement park.

On Sunday evening, a death occurred on the Haunted Mine Drop attraction at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Although few information concerning the death have been disclosed, the park was closed on Monday and Tuesday while an investigation was performed.

According to KDVR, the victim was a 6-year-old girl who was killed at 7:45 p.m. by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office. Although amusement park staff provided first assistance until Glenwood Springs Fire Department paramedics arrived, it was not enough to save the young girl’s life.

The girl’s identity is being suppressed until more family members can be found, but the coroner’s office stated she was on vacation with her family in Glenwood Springs. The family hails from Colorado Springs, which is around 220 miles southeast of Glenwood Caverns.

This week, a forensic pathologist from the county coroner’s office will perform an autopsy to identify the cause of death.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office was contacted for comment, but no response was received in time for publication. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, when contacted for comment on the incident, echoed the sentiments expressed in a message put on their Facebook page.

“We will not have any more comment until all circumstances have been confirmed, out of respect for all parties involved. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” the park said in a Facebook statement.

The Haunted Mine Drop is the world’s first underground drop ride. According to the amusement park’s website, it drops riders 110 feet into Iron Mountain.

Following the park's notification of the death, Facebook users extended their condolences to the family and expressed regret over the death of the young child. Others stated that they would pray for anyone who witnessed the child's death, including any employees.