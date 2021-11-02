Officials are investigating a possible ‘toxin’ after a third giraffe dies at the Dallas Zoo in less than a month.

In less than a month, the Dallas Zoo has lost a third giraffe. Jesse, a 14-year-old giraffe, died on October 29 despite showing signs of illness just two days before, according to the zoo.

Blood test results from Jesse’s laboratories, according to the zoo, revealed abnormal liver enzymes, identical to those seen in 19-year-old Auggie the giraffe, who died at the zoo just last week. Auggie died of “age-related difficulties that led to liver failure,” according to the zoo’s Facebook page, which was updated on October 25. Both fatalities came after a three-month-old giraffe was euthanized at the zoo earlier this month after suffering horrific injuries.

Officials from the zoo claimed they’re looking into whether Jesse and Auggie’s deaths are linked. Using blood and tissue samples from both giraffes, zoo officials are conducting comprehensive lab tests to see if both animals were maybe exposed to a poison.

“Both giraffes’ necropsy results indicated liver disease,” the zoo said in a statement. “Which leads us to believe they were exposed to a poison of some kind, either through food, in the exhibit space, or through a foreign object.” Zoonotic diseases, such as encephalomyocarditis [EMC], are also being investigated. The zoo said it will continue to cooperate with experts throughout the country to identify and rule out any threats. Blood, tissue, food, and plants that the giraffes may have come into touch with will all be tested.

“We still have a lot of work to do to figure out if there’s a link between these two deaths and what caused them,” the zoo stated.

Large creatures should not belong in captivity, according to many animal activists. The Born Free Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to ensuring that wild animals are handled with kindness, released a report in February showing that over 800 giraffes are housed in zoos around Europe.

Born Free’s Wild Animal Consultant Stephanie Jayson has advocated for European zoos to phase out giraffes in captivity owing to the animal’s health and mental well-being.

“A zoo is no place for giraffes, who are forced to a life of social deprivation, environmental limits, and inadequate care in these complex, gregarious, wide-ranging, browsing animals.” This is a condensed version of the information.