Officials are concerned because fake COVID vaccine cards can be purchased online for as little as $25.

As the fall semester approaches, some college and university students are attempting to obtain phony vaccine cards, as many schools around the country are mandating a COVID-19 immunization for in-person classes. Instagram user “vaccinationcards” is selling laminated COVID-19 vaccine cards for $25. One user on the Telegram instant messaging app is selling “COVID-19 Vaccine Cards Certificates” for up to $200 apiece.

The Telegram user’s statement states, “This is our own way of rescuing as many people as we possibly can from the toxic vaccine.”

According to The Chronicle of Higher Education, at least 664 colleges and universities require confirmation of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Policies for accountability must be in place to ensure that every student is acting in the best interests of the entire campus,” Benjamin Mason Meier, a global health policy professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told the Associated Press.

Meier spoke about how he met with pupils concerned about easily accessible phony vaccine cards in a tweet last week.

According to interviews with students, educators, and law enforcement officials, a growing number of colleges and universities are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend in-person classes, the mandatory requirement has opened the door for those opposed to getting the vaccine to cheat the system.

Faculty and students at dozens of schools contacted by The Associated Press expressed alarm about the ease with which phony immunization cards can be obtained.

A cottage economy has cropped up on the internet to cater to persons who refuse to be vaccinated for personal or religious reasons.

A Telegram user advertising “COVID-19 Vaccine Cards Certificates” had at least 11,000 people view their message.

A growing number of inquiries to these and similar websites appear to be from people looking for fraudulent immunization cards for college.

"I need one, too, for college," a Reddit user said in response to a thread about forging COVID-19 immunization cards. I'm not going to be a guinea pig."