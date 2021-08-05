Official resigns after receiving a $25K bonus from COVID relief funds.

After the board chose to utilize federal COVID-19 relief money to offer employee bonuses, including $25,000 to the chairman, the chairman of a Michigan county board resigned.

The former chairman of the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, Jeremy Root, will stay on the board, but not as its leader.

On July 15, the board voted to grant county employees “hazard pay” bonuses of at least $1,000 using $500,000 in federal COVID relief monies. The Republican commissioners voted 6-0 in favor of the bill.

The commissioners’ reactions to the bonuses were mixed, with some in favor and others opposed. According to WEYI, one commissioner, Marlene Webster, didn’t understand the bonuses would be offered to commissioners as well.

“I was enraged because I felt as if I had been caught off guard. I would never vote to pay myself more than twice as much as county employees. Webster explained, “I immediately made arrangements to have the funds taken from my account in the form of a cashier’s check.”

“The entire county government needs to be overhauled. The board’s credibility has been shattered. “There is no way to return it,” Owosso resident Daniel Law said at a rare Sunday meeting attended by more than 200 people.

Although Root was unable to attend the meeting, his resignation letter was read to the audience.

The bonuses were defended by Root and fellow Commissioner Cindy Garber, who received $5,000.

On July 23, the commissioners changed their minds and announced that the money will be returned. Separately, a judge ordered the county to pay back any bonuses exceeding $5,000 last week, following a complaint alleging the commissioners broke the open meetings rule when the money was approved.