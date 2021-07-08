Official from the White House urges community leaders to visit homes and promote COVID vaccinations.

After Missouri Governor Mike Parson stated he doesn’t want government officials going door-to-door to encourage folks to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a White House official said Thursday that he is asking community leaders to go door-to-door and encourage residents to get the vaccine.

The best persons to encourage folks to get the vaccine, according to Jeffrey Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, are “local trusted messengers” rather than government officials. Doctors, religious leaders, and community leaders are among them.

“I believe you are doing a disservice to the country and to the doctors, religion leaders, community leaders, and others who are fighting to get people vaccinated, save lives, and help to end this pandemic,” Zients stated.

Missouri requested assistance from nearly formed federal “surge response” teams last week as it battles an onslaught of illnesses blamed on the fast-spreading delta variant and deep-seated vaccine worries. “I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR a welcome strategy in Missouri!” Parson tweeted after one official mentioned the effort, which could include door-to-door promotion of the vaccine.

Parson has urged locals to be vaccinated but also failing to adopt limitations to control the virus’ spread, instead urging them to take personal responsibility. Missouri never had a mask mandate, and Parson signed a law this month limiting public health restrictions and prohibiting localities from requiring proof of vaccination to use public facilities and transportation.

The Republican governor tweeted a photo of himself at a fireworks display in the tourist resort of Branson, with a large audience behind him, over the weekend. Branson is around 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Springfield, where one hospital was so overburdened with patients that it ran out of ventilators and had to turn to social media for aid.

