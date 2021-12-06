Official: Four Atlantic City casinos may close if lawmakers do not approve tax breaks.

Four of Atlantic City’s nine casinos, according to outgoing state Senate President Steve Sweeney, could close if legislators do not pass a bill giving them with property tax relief.

Sweeney, a Democrat, spoke Monday before the state Senate’s budget committee.

“Four casinos are on the verge of closing,” Sweeney added. “That is something we do not want to happen. I don’t want to be in the position of having to say, “I told you that place was going to close, and it did.”” The bill, according to the Associated Press, would change an existing statute to allow casinos to make contributions to Atlantic City, Atlantic County, and the school system instead of paying property taxes.

Sweeney said he spoke with representatives from the New Jersey Casino Association, who “gave a pretty vivid picture” of the financial difficulty they could face if the measure isn’t passed. He said that the bill will assist casinos in recouping losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Internet gambling and sports betting would also be excluded from the calculations used to determine how much the casinos should pay. Casinos have previously complained about having to split earnings with partners such as technological platforms while still paying taxes on the entire amount.

The bill is expected to be heard by the Senate as a whole later this month.

The casino group has been in communication with elected authorities, according to Joe Lupo, who is also the president of the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City.

“We fully expect to pay our fair share,” Lupo added, “but we need consistency moving ahead,” which the proposed adjustments will provide.

Atlantic City’s casinos could be in “grave jeopardy” if such a bill is not passed, he said.

The casino profits and revenue in Atlantic City are up dramatically this year, rebounding well from last year’s pandemic-related reductions.

The bill passed a Senate committee on Monday and will now be considered by the full Senate later this month. It must also be approved by the state legislature.

Some casinos, such as the Borgata, would see their payouts reduced, while others, such as Hard Rock, would see their payments increased.

When Atlantic City was reeling from the closure of five of its casinos, the first version of the law was passed.