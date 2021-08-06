Officers who were in D.C. near the Capitol riot are being fired by the Seattle Police Department’s chief.

Interim After a six-month inquiry, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz fired two of the department’s officers for being near the Capitol disturbances on January 6.

Diaz said in a statement on Friday that the two policemen had passed the Capitol Police’s exterior barriers and were near the Capitol building in a restricted area.

He added, “It is absolutely ludicrous to say that they were unaware that they were in a location where they should not have been, amidst what was already a violent, criminal disturbance.” “Their presence in that crowd is a stain on our department and the men and women who strive every day to protect our community, help those in need, and do so with compassion and respect. ”

Diaz’s decision follows a months-long inquiry conducted by the Office of Police Accountability (OPA), a civilian organization inside the department.

The OPA released a lengthy report in July that looked into the activities of the two Seattle cops who were seen on film that day. The two officers, according to the OPA, broke Seattle police department protocol and Washington, D.C. law.

According to the OPA report, one of the two police officers, Alexander Everett, stated he went to the Capitol that day because former President Donald Trump “wanted people to be there.” Trump had specifically suggested that folks “walk up and be peaceful,” according to him.

He went on to say that he was there to express his First Amendment rights and that the investigation was biased against him because of his political beliefs.

According to the report, the second cop, Caitlin Everett, observed nothing that indicated she was in an off-limits location, and she didn’t see anyone dressed in a way that suggested they were ready to perform illegal actions.

“The fact that they [the two cops]were direct witnesses to people defiling the seat of American democracy and assaulting fellow law enforcement officers—and did nothing—makes this all the more egregious,” said OPA Director Andrew Myerberg in a press statement following the release of the investigation.

Four police officers testified before a House of Representatives commission in July about their experiences fighting rioters on January 6 in the Capitol. On that day, the insurgents assaulted about 140 cops, including about 80 from the police department.