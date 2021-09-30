Officers have been arrested on suspicion of distributing nearly 8 kg of fentanyl.

Two police officers in Ohio have been arrested for allegedly distributing nearly eight kilograms of fentanyl.

Two cops from the Columbus Police Department’s drug cartel section, Marco Merino and John Kotchkoski, are accused of conspiring to transport and distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, the two men could face life in prison. Possessing 400 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it is punishable by 10 years to life in prison.

According to court documents, the distribution took place between June and August, when Merino reportedly distributed the approximately seven and a half kg of fentanyl given to him by Kotchkoski.

According to investigators, the cops might benefit up to $80,000 from the fentanyl trade.

Merino is also accused of attempting to recruit a confidential informant to assist in the unlawful drug trafficking. According to prosecutors, Merino gave the individual law enforcement officers protection and informed them that if other agencies tried to investigate, he would protect them.

Merino is also accused of attempting to get Mexican citizenship as part of a scheme to launder money earned from drug sales, according to court documents. According to prosecutors, he traveled to Mexico in July with the intention of purchasing residences in the nation to use as Airbnb sites.

Merino allegedly took $44,000 in cash in exchange for securing the transportation of at least 27 kilograms of cocaine. However, the officer was unaware that there was no cocaine there, and the transactions were being monitored by federal investigators.

According to authorities, Kotchkoski was ready by radio to make whatever calls Merino might require during the phony cocaine transfers. According to court documents, Kotchkoski was near Merino during the shipments based on cell phone data.

When approached for comment on the allegations, Columbus Police Division referred to a statement issued by Chief Elaine Bryant of the Columbus Police Department.

The cops have been dismissed of duty, according to Bryant, awaiting the result of the criminal cases. The charges, according to the chief, are “beyond alarming.”

“This alleged conduct does not reflect the division’s principles or the good work that its workers are doing,” Bryant said. “I’ll say it again: I’ll always have my officers’ backs when they do the right thing. When they don’t, it’s a problem. This is a condensed version of the information.