Officers from the Border Patrol will wear body cameras in an effort to make the agency more transparent.

CBP agents will now wear body cameras on their uniforms to provide “more openness” in their methods, according to a statement released by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Wednesday.

As a “first step toward widespread implementation,” an initial batch of agents will be provided with cameras, according to the statement.

The body cameras, which are about the size of a deck of cards and will be worn on the front of an officer’s uniform, are about the size of a deck of cards. They’ll be on all the time, and footage will be saved once an officer activates the camera.

CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller remarked, “Our agents and officers serve the public and protect our borders every day with remarkable expertise and professionalism.” “Providing them with cutting-edge technology and tools, such as body-worn cameras, will assist them in their work and increase openness in contacts between CBP officers and agents and the general public.”

The new body-cam initiative comes after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other pro-immigrant organizations criticized Border Patrol for their use of force, and Reuters reported that they have called for the use of cameras to improve accountability after several high-profile police shootings in the last decade.

The government added, “This is a big step forward and will expand on CBP’s current use of other technology to examine incidents and claims of misbehavior.”

Arrests of migrants have risen sharply in recent years, and the cameras may provide new insight into how policing is conducted along the southern border. Authorities intercepted an average of almost 6,700 migrants each day in July, according to preliminary official data.

According to CBP data, border officials have reported almost 1.2 million migrant interactions so far this fiscal year. The overall number of migrant encounters has now surpassed the over 1.1 million encounters registered by CBP agents in 2019.

