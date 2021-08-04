Officers are investigating a fatal Smile Direct Club shooting captured on bodycam video.

The Metro Nashville Police Department has released body camera footage from Tuesday’s shooting at the Smile Direct Club and says it is looking into the behavior of one of the two officers who fatally shot the alleged gunman.

The agency noted in a tweet alongside the video, “This critical incident briefing summarizes the investigation up to this point about today’s active shooter call at Smile Direct Club’s production facility on Antioch Pk and the subsequent shooting by police of the suspect.”

Several 911 calls to the police department are heard at the start of the film, with witnesses reporting an active shooter at the Smile Direct Club manufacturing factory on Antioch Pike. The initial reports of an active shooter came in around 5:58 a.m., according to the agency.

The video then shows security camera footage from around the warehouse, with the suspected shooter, Antonio King, 22, seen firing multiple shots at the doors, according to authorities. According to police, three employees were shot when King was shooting into the plant, none of them were killed.

The police department tweeted, “Victim update from this morning’s active shooter call at Smile Direct Club’s manufacturing facility: security guard Johnny Hardin, 46, is in critical condition; security guard Carlton Watson, 66, is in stable condition; manager Thomas Abbott, 54, has been treated and released.”

As the video progresses, cops Dylan Ramos and Cherell Kinchloe can be seen on body camera calling at King to drop his weapon as they follow him down a street near the warehouse.

King may be seen in the video refusing to lay down his weapon. After urging, he points his revolver towards the officers.